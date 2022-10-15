Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

