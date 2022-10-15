Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Up 27.8%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was up 27.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 4,349,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,258,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Creatd Stock Up 69.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,980.88% and a negative net margin of 665.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creatd Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Creatd by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creatd by 1,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

