Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Up 27.8%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was up 27.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 4,349,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,258,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Creatd Stock Up 69.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.71.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,980.88% and a negative net margin of 665.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creatd Company Profile
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
