Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy accounts for 3.6% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

