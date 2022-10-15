Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

