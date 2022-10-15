Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Crown Proptech Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,021. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

