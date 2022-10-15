Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTCS stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
