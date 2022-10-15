CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI opened at $117.74 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

