Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cumulus Media from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

CMLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

