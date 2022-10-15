CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CVW CleanTech Price Performance

OTCMKTS TITUF remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Friday. CVW CleanTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in oil sands mining projects. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022.

