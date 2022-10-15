CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CVW CleanTech Price Performance
OTCMKTS TITUF remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Friday. CVW CleanTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
CVW CleanTech Company Profile
