CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.42% and a negative return on equity of 121.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 558,361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 473,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

