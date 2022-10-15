Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 42,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

