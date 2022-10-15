Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DRI opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.