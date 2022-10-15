Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Cut to €40.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.16.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.33. 94,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

