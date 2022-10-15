Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Update

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of DTTLY remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Datatec has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $5.89.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

