Decentraland Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $115.02 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

