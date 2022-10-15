Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $179.18 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $179.18 million and $1.13 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $17.01 or 0.00089135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.10 or 0.27298608 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

