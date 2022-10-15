Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 129.0% in September

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the September 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Down 2.4 %
DYLLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 124,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
About Deep Yellow
