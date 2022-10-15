DEI Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,008.00 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $920.99 million and $14,008.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00267105 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001293 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

