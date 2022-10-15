Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.89. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

