DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
DENSO Stock Down 3.4 %
DENSO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 92,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,366. DENSO has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.