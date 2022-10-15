DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

DENSO Stock Down 3.4 %

DENSO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 92,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,366. DENSO has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). DENSO had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

