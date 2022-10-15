Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Engie Stock Up 1.7 %

EPA:ENGI opened at €11.94 ($12.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.97. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($15.47).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

