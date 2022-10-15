Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Target Price to GBX 3,100

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,566.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.84.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

