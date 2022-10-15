Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,422. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €190.00 ($193.88) to €204.00 ($208.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.59.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

