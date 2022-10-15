Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.85% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOUT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $46.06.

