Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHIL traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,424. The company has a market capitalization of $510.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $234.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.62.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

