Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.18

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 113645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 7.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,267,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $428,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

