Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $368.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.30.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $15.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.34. 1,361,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,557. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.81. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $251,368,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

