DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 90.4% in September

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 34,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.94.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
