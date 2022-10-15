DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 90.4% in September

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 34,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

