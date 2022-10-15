Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.81

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.81 and traded as low as C$22.26. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.99, with a volume of 48,608 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRM. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.63. The firm has a market cap of C$963.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.93658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

