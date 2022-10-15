Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance
Drone Delivery Canada stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.89.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
