DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DTRT Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTRT remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Friday. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTRT. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,353,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

