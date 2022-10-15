Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,421. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0306 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 732,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 613,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 108,225 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

