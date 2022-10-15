EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Update

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of EBET

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EBET in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 101,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EBET alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

EBET Stock Performance

EBET stock remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. EBET has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 80.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.04%.

EBET Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.