eCash (XEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $708.92 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 10% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $708.92 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,092.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00567963 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00255917 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00050711 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,198,635,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.