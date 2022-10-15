eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $713.80 million and $4.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,148.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.27 or 0.00570643 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00255412 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00051890 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,198,829,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
