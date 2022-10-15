Edgecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $212.14 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $212.14 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

