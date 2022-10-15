Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $59.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Edison International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.10.

Edison International stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,963. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $265,494,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Edison International by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

