Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Embassy Bancorp Price Performance
Embassy Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Embassy Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.40.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
