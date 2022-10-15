Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

Embassy Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Embassy Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

