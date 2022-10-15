Emerald Advisers LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,641 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Cinemark worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 94,227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 257,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $9.36 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

