Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $427.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.61 and a 200 day moving average of $531.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.