Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

