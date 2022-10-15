Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $260.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

