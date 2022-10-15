Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $1.20 Million in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 337,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,455,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

