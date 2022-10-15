Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $2.04 Million in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.26% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

