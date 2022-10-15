Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $305,000 in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.11% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,635.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $335,109. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Esquire Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

