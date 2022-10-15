Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 1,644 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.81 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

