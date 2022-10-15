Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 22,088 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $47,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insider Activity

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

