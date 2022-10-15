Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 6,040 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

