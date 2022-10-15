Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 730,010 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,010 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,373,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,341,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $11,541,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $10,700,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

CORZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.45.

CORZ stock opened at 1.11 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.10 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.05 and its 200-day moving average is 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

