Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.98 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

